Fury Sets Sights on Joshua in Boxing Blockbuster

In a commanding return to the ring, Tyson Fury showed little rust as he secured a unanimous decision victory against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Following this success, Fury wasted no time in challenging a ringside Anthony Joshua, eager to set up a long-awaited heavyweight clash.

Fury's call-out to Joshua, who was seen filming the fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, hints at a potential showdown that could rank among the biggest in British boxing history. Joshua, although non-committal, suggested future negotiations, while acknowledging personal challenges following a tragic car accident.

As Fury looks to the future, he also expressed readiness to face Oleksandr Usyk in a potential trilogy, should the match with Joshua not materialize. Meanwhile, Conor Benn furthered his own ambitions with a decisive win over Regis Prograis, eyeing a WBC welterweight title bout.