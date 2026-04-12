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Fury Sets Sights on Joshua in Boxing Blockbuster

Tyson Fury dominated Arslanbek Makhmudov in a unanimous decision, immediately challenging Anthony Joshua at ringside. The anticipated Fury-Joshua heavyweight clash promises to be a major event in British boxing. Joshua hinted at future arrangements while Fury expressed readiness for a trilogy with Oleksandr Usyk if Joshua declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:50 IST
Fury Sets Sights on Joshua in Boxing Blockbuster
Tyson Fury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a commanding return to the ring, Tyson Fury showed little rust as he secured a unanimous decision victory against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Following this success, Fury wasted no time in challenging a ringside Anthony Joshua, eager to set up a long-awaited heavyweight clash.

Fury's call-out to Joshua, who was seen filming the fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, hints at a potential showdown that could rank among the biggest in British boxing history. Joshua, although non-committal, suggested future negotiations, while acknowledging personal challenges following a tragic car accident.

As Fury looks to the future, he also expressed readiness to face Oleksandr Usyk in a potential trilogy, should the match with Joshua not materialize. Meanwhile, Conor Benn furthered his own ambitions with a decisive win over Regis Prograis, eyeing a WBC welterweight title bout.

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