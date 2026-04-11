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Punjab's Grand Celebration: 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced a year-long celebration of the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass. Events include seminars, kirtans, yatras, and plantations across the state to promote Guru Ravidass's teachings of equality and dignity globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:16 IST
Punjab's Grand Celebration: 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has unveiled plans for extensive year-long celebrations to mark the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass. The announcement was made following a consultation with the Sant Samaj at Punjab Bhawan.

The celebrations will feature a range of activities including seminars, kirtan samagams, yatras, and plantation drives aimed at disseminating Guru Ravidass's message of equality and dignity on a global platform. Among the key highlights, 'Guru Ravidass Bagichis' will be cultivated over 650 acres of panchayati land across the districts.

A grand function is scheduled at Khuralgarh, featuring exhibitions, katha and kirtan darbars, a Sant sammelan, a conference on his bani, and a drone show. Mann emphasized the importance of this initiative to foster an egalitarian society free from discrimination, in alignment with Guru Ravidass's vision.

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