Punjab's Grand Celebration: 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has unveiled plans for extensive year-long celebrations to mark the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass. The announcement was made following a consultation with the Sant Samaj at Punjab Bhawan.

The celebrations will feature a range of activities including seminars, kirtan samagams, yatras, and plantation drives aimed at disseminating Guru Ravidass's message of equality and dignity on a global platform. Among the key highlights, 'Guru Ravidass Bagichis' will be cultivated over 650 acres of panchayati land across the districts.

A grand function is scheduled at Khuralgarh, featuring exhibitions, katha and kirtan darbars, a Sant sammelan, a conference on his bani, and a drone show. Mann emphasized the importance of this initiative to foster an egalitarian society free from discrimination, in alignment with Guru Ravidass's vision.