Women Surge Forward in IT Flexible Roles: A 40% Placement Boost by FY26

In a significant development, women now account for 40% of placements in contractual roles within the IT and IT-enabled services sector by FY26, according to a report by talent solutions provider Careernet. This marks a 10% increase since FY22, as the workforce model gains traction.

Certain roles are more preferred, with finance and accounting positions leading at 43%, followed by data science and analytics at 34%, and UX/design at 31%. Despite these gains, the consulting sphere lags behind, with only 20% representation, reflecting potential areas for improvement in inclusion.

The geographic distribution of talent shows a concentration in major metro hubs, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. The report also notes that women's participation is most robust in early to mid-career stages, particularly in those with 5 to 8 years of experience, though declines are seen at senior levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)