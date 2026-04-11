Easter Ceasefire Shattered: Drone Strikes Kursk Petrol Station

A Ukrainian drone attacked a petrol station in the town of Lgov, Kursk region, Russia, injuring three individuals, including a child, according to the regional governor on Saturday.

The governor, Alexander Khinshtein, communicated via the state-backed messenger service MAX, stating the attack happened shortly after 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) during an agreed Easter truce.

Despite a 32-hour ceasefire scheduled for the Orthodox Easter weekend, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday and ending at midnight Sunday, tensions remain high between Ukraine and Russia.