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Easter Ceasefire Shattered: Drone Strikes Kursk Petrol Station

A Ukrainian drone hit a petrol station in Kursk, Russia, injuring three people during an Easter truce. The attack occurred at 4 p.m. amidst a 32-hour ceasefire between the countries, set to celebrate Orthodox Easter, underscoring ongoing tensions despite holiday-led peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:57 IST
Easter Ceasefire Shattered: Drone Strikes Kursk Petrol Station
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A Ukrainian drone attacked a petrol station in the town of Lgov, Kursk region, Russia, injuring three individuals, including a child, according to the regional governor on Saturday.

The governor, Alexander Khinshtein, communicated via the state-backed messenger service MAX, stating the attack happened shortly after 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) during an agreed Easter truce.

Despite a 32-hour ceasefire scheduled for the Orthodox Easter weekend, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday and ending at midnight Sunday, tensions remain high between Ukraine and Russia.

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