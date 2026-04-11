A Tribute to Valor: The Spectacular Laser Show at Smritika War Memorial

In a ceremony marked by grandeur and reverence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled an impressive laser, light, and sound show at the Smritika War Memorial, Lucknow Cantonment.

The show weaves the illustrious tapestry of the Indian Army's history, from its early days to its pivotal roles in major wars. It honors the Central Command's strategic importance and the heroism of soldiers, especially Param Vir Chakra awardees from Awadh.

This initiative, a collaboration between military and state bodies, is set to become a landmark attraction, featuring cutting-edge multimedia presentations aimed at enriching public understanding of the Army's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)