A Tribute to Valor: The Spectacular Laser Show at Smritika War Memorial
The Smritika War Memorial in Lucknow now hosts a state-of-the-art laser, light, and sound show highlighting the Indian Army's history and achievements. Inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the multimedia presentation underscores the Army's contributions to nation-building and military innovation.
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In a ceremony marked by grandeur and reverence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled an impressive laser, light, and sound show at the Smritika War Memorial, Lucknow Cantonment.
The show weaves the illustrious tapestry of the Indian Army's history, from its early days to its pivotal roles in major wars. It honors the Central Command's strategic importance and the heroism of soldiers, especially Param Vir Chakra awardees from Awadh.
This initiative, a collaboration between military and state bodies, is set to become a landmark attraction, featuring cutting-edge multimedia presentations aimed at enriching public understanding of the Army's enduring legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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