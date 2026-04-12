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A Nation Mourns: The Timeless Legacy of Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, celebrated for her melodious voice that connected generations, passed away in Mumbai at 92. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute, acknowledging her monumental impact on Indian music. Her legacy, vibrant voice, and heartfelt performances remain unforgettable and continue to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:41 IST
A Nation Mourns: The Timeless Legacy of Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday mourned the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. Bhosle's voice, known for uniting generations, remains a monumental influence on Indian music.

Asha Bhosle died in a Mumbai hospital following multiple organ failure. Soren expressed deep sorrow at her passing, highlighting her ability to transcend musical boundaries and captivate audiences globally.

Bhosle's vibrant career and soul-stirring performances have left an indelible mark, ensuring her legacy continues to inspire future generations. She was admitted to the hospital due to chest complications, as confirmed by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

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