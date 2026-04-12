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The End of an Era: Asha Bhosle’s Legacy

Union Minister Annpurna Devi expressed mourning over the passing of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, likening it to the 'end of an era.' Recognized for her extensive contribution to music, Bhosle's voice resonated with countless fans. She passed away in Mumbai at 92 due to health complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:29 IST
The End of an Era: Asha Bhosle’s Legacy
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Union Minister Annpurna Devi shared her sorrow over the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, describing it as the 'end of an era.' Devi, through a post on X, highlighted Bhosle's significant impact on millions with her unique and melodious voice.

Asha Bhosle, who was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, left a mark that extended far beyond her music. Her death represents not only the loss of an exceptional talent but also a significant moment in music history, reflecting an irreplaceable cultural void.

The 92-year-old legend passed away in Mumbai, following her admission to Breach Candy Hospital for a chest infection and exhaustion. Fans and family mourn the loss, while revering her impressive legacy and the unforgettable contribution she made to the world of music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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