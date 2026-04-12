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The Silent Legacy of Asha Bhosle

Vijaya Rahatkar, NCW chief, paid a tribute to the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Rahatkar highlighted how Bhosle's voice resonated across generations, leaving audiences with numerous memorable songs. Bhosle passed away in Mumbai at 92, following a chest infection, leaving a profound silence in the music world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:41 IST
The Silent Legacy of Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Bhosle, the iconic singer known for her timeless voice that captivated audiences for decades, passed away in Mumbai at age 92. National Commission for Women chief Vijaya Rahatkar offered a poignant tribute, emphasizing Bhosle's immense impact on the music world.

Rahatkar described Bhosle's voice as more than just music—an ocean of emotions and a celebration of life that touched millions. Her legendary songs like 'Rasiya O Rasiya,' 'Dum Mast Kalandar,' and 'Jo Wada Kiya' remain etched in the hearts of generations.

Despite her passing due to a chest infection and exhaustion, Bhosle's legacy continues. Her unparalleled contributions leave the music world in a reverent silence, resonating with warmth and emotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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