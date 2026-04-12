Farewell to a Bollywood Icon: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Legacy Lives On

Tributes have begun pouring in as the world bids farewell to Asha Bhosle, a legendary figure in Bollywood, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Across the UK, from diaspora groups to musicians, Bhosle's profound impact on music is being celebrated.

Known as the 'sound of Bollywood', Bhosle's career has spanned over eight decades, giving voice to countless tracks that have defined generations. Her influence was not only limited to Bollywood, as seen in her international collaborations, including one with British musician Boy George.

The London Bollywood Orchestra and Bombay Funkadelic have planned tributes to honor her. Beyond music, Bhosle's legacy extends to the culinary world, with her restaurant chain Asha's earning acclaim. For many, her voice and presence continue to be integral to cultural identity and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)