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Echoes of Heritage: Sikkim's First Border Village Radio Station

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has launched Sikkim's first border village community radio station, 'Sikkim Sundari', to enhance connectivity in remote areas. It aims to provide local news, weather updates, and a platform for local culture. The initiative supports community engagement and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:22 IST
Echoes of Heritage: Sikkim's First Border Village Radio Station
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The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army has made a significant stride in boosting communication by inaugurating Sikkim's first border village community radio station. Officially named 'Sikkim Sundari,' this station seeks to connect remote high-altitude areas through reliable access to news, weather updates, and government-related information.

Aimed at not just communication but also cultural enrichment, the station offers a unique platform for local voices, encouraging youth participation. It serves as a tool for developing communication skills among young locals, further facilitating community engagement.

The station was officially inaugurated with considerable attendance, including senior Trishakti Corps officers, civil administration members, and local community representatives. A senior Army official emphasized that this initiative will empower communities by amplifying their voices and fostering development in these often-neglected areas.

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