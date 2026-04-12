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A Nation Mourns: The Legacy of Asha Bhosle

Iconic Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of timeless music. Notable figures, including Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed their sorrow over her passing, highlighting her unmatched versatility and profound impact on India's cultural and entertainment landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:57 IST
A Nation Mourns: The Legacy of Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood and Indian music aficionados bid farewell to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who died at 92 years old. Her passing, due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, marks the end of an era.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed profound grief over her death. Sinha labeled her a 'cultural icon' while Saxena emphasized her 'unparalleled versatility.'

Azad called Bhosle's voice one of the most iconic in Indian music. Her songs and artistry have touched generations and will continue to resonate, inspiring future musicians and bringing solace to her admirers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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