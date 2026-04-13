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Paddington Bear Triumphs at the Olivier Awards

Paddington Bear emerged as the big winner at the Olivier Awards, winning seven prizes for its stage adaptation, including Best New Musical. The ceremony highlighted key theatre milestones and featured notable performances and winners, celebrating the enduring impact of theatre on culture and society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 01:06 IST
Paddington Bear Triumphs at the Olivier Awards
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Paddington Bear stood out as the big winner at the Olivier Awards in London, clinching seven accolades for the stage adaptation of Michael Bond's beloved children's books. 'Paddington The Musical' captured awards including Best New Musical, Best Director, and Best Actor in a Musical, celebrating the marmalade-sandwich-loving bear's journey from Peru to London.

Off-stage voice artist James Hameed and on-stage performer Arti Shah, who share the role of Paddington, used their acceptance speech to emphasize kindness and inclusivity, highlighting the musical's core message of acceptance and warmth amidst global displacement issues.

Other notable winners included Rachel Zegler as Best Actress in a Musical for 'Evita', and Rosamund Pike for Best Actress in 'Inter Alia'. The event also celebrated major theatre anniversaries, with performances from 'Phantom of the Opera' and 'Wicked', marking 40 and 20 years respectively, and honoured Elaine Paige for her contributions to musical theatre.

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