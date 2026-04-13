A Weekend in Entertainment: Olivier Awards, BTS on Screen, and Asha Bhosle's Farewell

The 2026 Olivier Awards for theatre took place in London, with 'Paddington The Musical' emerging as a big winner. This renowned event celebrates the finest in theatrical performances.

In a somber moment for the music world, India's beloved singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Her extraordinary career, marked by versatile and vibrant singing, earned her both national and international acclaim.

Meanwhile, BTS fans flocked to AMC theaters in Los Angeles to witness the South Korean pop sensation's 'ARIRANG' tour on the big screen, offering a shared experience for those unable to attend the live concert.

Commercial success was also in the spotlight as Blackstone-backed Encore reported increased annual revenue in its U.S. IPO filing, a notable financial update from the event management sector.

Finally, Michael Jackson's legacy continued with the premiere of the biopic 'Michael' in Berlin, where fans and family celebrated the late icon's enduring influence on music and pop culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)