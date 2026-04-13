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Inferno Engulfs Kasauli Heritage Market

A massive fire broke out in Kasauli's Heritage market, destroying several shops. The fire, which occurred at around 4:30 am, led to significant property damage, but no casualties. Firefighters, supported by the Army's Quick Response Team, are working to control the blaze amidst concerns of potential cylinder explosions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:16 IST
Inferno Engulfs Kasauli Heritage Market
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  • India

An inferno swept through the Heritage market in Kasauli on Monday morning, engulfing multiple shops in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. Officials confirmed the blaze started at around 4:30 am and caused widespread damage without any loss of life.

Panic ensued as residents in nearby areas witnessed the flames rapidly consuming the market, which predominantly features food and beverage vendors. The initial assessment suggests the property damage amounts to several lakh rupees.

The fire department and a Quick Response Team from the Army are currently on-site, striving to bring the situation under control. Due to the risk associated with gas cylinders in the food outlets, proximity to the fire remains hazardous. Police have been stationed to maintain order as firefighting efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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