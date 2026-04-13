Left Menu

A Nation Mourns: The Farewell to India’s Nightingale

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, prompting tributes from friends and admirers. Celebrated for her versatility, Bhosle's career spanned over eight decades. Her final respects were paid at her Mumbai residence, followed by a funeral procession to the Shivaji Park crematorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:26 IST
A Nation Mourns: The Farewell to India’s Nightingale
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Bhosle, India's beloved nightingale, bid her final adieu as prominent figures from various fields gathered to pay tribute. The legendary singer died at 92 due to multi-organ failure.

Her residence became the epicenter of mourning in Mumbai, where dignitaries like Asha Parekh, AR Rahman, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to offer their condolences. Her body, draped in the national flag, lay in state for public homage before being taken to Shivaji Park crematorium for the last rites.

Spanning eight decades, Bhosle's illustrious career encompassed a wide range of songs, from romantic ballads to peppy hits, securing her place in India's cultural legacy. She leaves behind a son and granddaughter, survivors of an era of musical magnificence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ranchi's Rally for a Cleaner Tomorrow: 'Swachhandolan' Marches On

Ranchi's Rally for a Cleaner Tomorrow: 'Swachhandolan' Marches On

 India
2
SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to implement finger and iris biometric identification system at polling stations to prevent duplicate voting.

SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to implement finger and iris biometric ident...

 India
3
France Reassesses Economic Forecast Amid Global Tensions

France Reassesses Economic Forecast Amid Global Tensions

 France
4
Tragic Collision on Raita Bridge: Nine Dead in Maharashtra

Tragic Collision on Raita Bridge: Nine Dead in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026