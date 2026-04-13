A Nation Mourns: The Farewell to India’s Nightingale

Asha Bhosle, India's beloved nightingale, bid her final adieu as prominent figures from various fields gathered to pay tribute. The legendary singer died at 92 due to multi-organ failure.

Her residence became the epicenter of mourning in Mumbai, where dignitaries like Asha Parekh, AR Rahman, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to offer their condolences. Her body, draped in the national flag, lay in state for public homage before being taken to Shivaji Park crematorium for the last rites.

Spanning eight decades, Bhosle's illustrious career encompassed a wide range of songs, from romantic ballads to peppy hits, securing her place in India's cultural legacy. She leaves behind a son and granddaughter, survivors of an era of musical magnificence.

(With inputs from agencies.)