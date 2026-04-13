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Legacy of Service: Remembering Sardar Singh Suri's Impact

The 7th anniversary of Sardar Singh Suri's passing was marked with bhajan-kirtan, ardas, and langar. Known for his philanthropy and cinema contributions, Suri founded the Four Bungalow Gurudwara Sahib and promoted Punjabi storytelling. His vision lives on through ongoing humanitarian efforts and education for underprivileged children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:56 IST
Legacy of Service: Remembering Sardar Singh Suri's Impact
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The 7th anniversary of Sardar Singh Suri's death was observed with deep devotion, as thousands gathered for bhajan-kirtan, ardas, and an extensive langar. A philanthropist and cinema contributor, Suri notably founded the historic Four Bungalow Gurudwara Sahib and promoted meaningful Punjabi storytelling through film.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra commemorated Suri's impact on cinema, attributing his own success to Suri's backing. Known for producing 'Aeh Dharti Punjab Di,' Suri left a cultural imprint by nurturing cinematic talent. His Gurudwara, founded in 1967, has evolved into a spiritual and humanitarian hub under his 45-year leadership.

The event, managed by Jaspal Singh Suri and his son Maninder Singh Suri, coincided with Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti. It highlighted Suri's legacy of providing education to underprivileged children and humanitarian aid. The Gurudwara maintains its mission of faith and service, distributing thousands of meals daily, and offers free education to many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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