Ethics Under Fire: Calls for Congressional Expulsions Amid Misconduct Allegations

A crescendo of Democratic voices demanded the resignation of U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell following accusations of sexual misconduct. The California congressman, now at the center of an ethics probe, suspended his gubernatorial bid, acknowledging 'mistakes in judgment' while contending the allegations are unfounded. Four women have accused Swalwell of sexual assault, sparking demands for accountability from his colleagues.

Swalwell isn't alone; three other congress members—two Democrats and two Republicans—are embroiled in similar controversies, pressuring them to resign. Texas Representative Tony Gonzales exited his reelection campaign amid allegations of an affair with a former staffer. Lawmakers, including Representative Nellie Pou, pronounced their expectations of higher ethical standards for serving in Congress.

The expulsion process, last enacted against former Representative George Santos, looms for those unwilling to relinquish their positions. With a slim Republican majority, bipartisan consensus is crucial. The House's potential actions underscore a broader call for transparency and accountability to restore public trust in legislative integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)