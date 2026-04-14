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Ethics Under Fire: Calls for Congressional Expulsions Amid Misconduct Allegations

Allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell have led to calls from fellow Democrats for his resignation or expulsion. A congressional ethics committee is investigating the claims, along with accusations against three other members. Bipartisan support is necessary for any expulsion, which is rare and requires a two-thirds vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 01:16 IST
Ethics Under Fire: Calls for Congressional Expulsions Amid Misconduct Allegations

A crescendo of Democratic voices demanded the resignation of U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell following accusations of sexual misconduct. The California congressman, now at the center of an ethics probe, suspended his gubernatorial bid, acknowledging 'mistakes in judgment' while contending the allegations are unfounded. Four women have accused Swalwell of sexual assault, sparking demands for accountability from his colleagues.

Swalwell isn't alone; three other congress members—two Democrats and two Republicans—are embroiled in similar controversies, pressuring them to resign. Texas Representative Tony Gonzales exited his reelection campaign amid allegations of an affair with a former staffer. Lawmakers, including Representative Nellie Pou, pronounced their expectations of higher ethical standards for serving in Congress.

The expulsion process, last enacted against former Representative George Santos, looms for those unwilling to relinquish their positions. With a slim Republican majority, bipartisan consensus is crucial. The House's potential actions underscore a broader call for transparency and accountability to restore public trust in legislative integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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