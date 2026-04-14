Carlos Queiroz Appointed as Ghana's New Head Coach Ahead of World Cup

Carlos Queiroz has been appointed as the head coach of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA). This appointment marks Queiroz's fifth consecutive World Cup appearance as a coach.

The Portuguese coach, aged 73, recently left his position as head coach of Oman after the team's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The GFA's decision comes just 72 days before the tournament kicks off, following Ghana's parting with former coach Otto Addo.

Queiroz has an extensive coaching resume, having previously led Portugal, Iran, Egypt, Japan, Colombia, and South Africa. Ghana will face Croatia, England, and Panama in Group L during the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)