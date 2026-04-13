Starmer Stands Firm on UK's Neutral Stance in Iran Conflict

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has asserted that the United Kingdom will not become entangled in the Iran conflict, reaffirming a neutral stance.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Starmer highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, stating that reopening the vital waterway is crucial.

Starmer conveyed that efforts are concentrated on guaranteeing the Strait's accessibility, maintaining that Britain will avoid supporting a blockade. His declarations underscore the commitment to keeping the region's maritime routes open.