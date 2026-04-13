Left Menu

Starmer Stands Firm on UK's Neutral Stance in Iran Conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed that the UK will not be drawn into the Iran conflict, emphasizing the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. During a BBC Radio 5 Live interview, he reiterated the focus on efforts to ensure the Strait remains open, steering Britain away from a blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:31 IST
Starmer Stands Firm on UK's Neutral Stance in Iran Conflict
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has asserted that the United Kingdom will not become entangled in the Iran conflict, reaffirming a neutral stance.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Starmer highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, stating that reopening the vital waterway is crucial.

Starmer conveyed that efforts are concentrated on guaranteeing the Strait's accessibility, maintaining that Britain will avoid supporting a blockade. His declarations underscore the commitment to keeping the region's maritime routes open.

TRENDING

1
India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance

India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident

 India
3
Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

 Global
4
Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026