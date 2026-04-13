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Revamping Machail Mata Yatra: Connectivity and Safety in Focus

Preparations for the Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir are in full swing with RFID cards, new bridges, and improved facilities. After last year's devastating cloudburst, officials are emphasizing connectivity, basic amenities, and security to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:31 IST
Revamping Machail Mata Yatra: Connectivity and Safety in Focus
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  • India

The annual Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is set to begin on April 14, with comprehensive arrangements in place, including the introduction of RFID cards for pilgrims' security and crowd management.

After a harsh cloudburst last year that ravaged local infrastructure and led to numerous fatalities, authorities are prioritizing enhanced road and bridge construction to restore connectivity in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh reviewed the progress of these efforts, ensuring that basic amenities, healthcare services, and security measures are in place to guarantee a safe and comfortable pilgrimage for all participants.

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