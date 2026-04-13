Revamping Machail Mata Yatra: Connectivity and Safety in Focus
Preparations for the Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir are in full swing with RFID cards, new bridges, and improved facilities. After last year's devastating cloudburst, officials are emphasizing connectivity, basic amenities, and security to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.
- Country:
- India
The annual Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is set to begin on April 14, with comprehensive arrangements in place, including the introduction of RFID cards for pilgrims' security and crowd management.
After a harsh cloudburst last year that ravaged local infrastructure and led to numerous fatalities, authorities are prioritizing enhanced road and bridge construction to restore connectivity in the region.
Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh reviewed the progress of these efforts, ensuring that basic amenities, healthcare services, and security measures are in place to guarantee a safe and comfortable pilgrimage for all participants.
ALSO READ
Tragic Pilgrimage: Seven Killed in Gujarat Truck Accident
Delhi on High Alert: Noida Worker Protest Sparks Security Surge
Benin's Finance Minister Set to Succeed Amid Economic Growth and Security Challenges
Australia Strengthens Ties with Asian Allies for Fuel Security
Uttarakhand Steps Up Cybersecurity Measures for Upcoming Char Dham Yatra