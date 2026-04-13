Revamping Machail Mata Yatra: Connectivity and Safety in Focus

The annual Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is set to begin on April 14, with comprehensive arrangements in place, including the introduction of RFID cards for pilgrims' security and crowd management.

After a harsh cloudburst last year that ravaged local infrastructure and led to numerous fatalities, authorities are prioritizing enhanced road and bridge construction to restore connectivity in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh reviewed the progress of these efforts, ensuring that basic amenities, healthcare services, and security measures are in place to guarantee a safe and comfortable pilgrimage for all participants.