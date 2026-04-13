Left Menu

Asha Bhosle: The Final Farewell to a Musical Legend

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. A host of celebrities, including AR Rahman and Sachin Tendulkar, paid their last respects. Her residence was filled with emotional tributes as fans gathered outside. Bhosle's influence spanned decades in Bollywood music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:21 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Final Farewell to a Musical Legend
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, known for her versatile voice that defined many Bollywood hits, passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. The sad news came from Breach Candy Hospital, leaving fans and celebrities alike in mourning.

On Monday, notable figures such as AR Rahman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, along with other celebrities, paid their respects at her residence. The musician was honored with a state ceremony, and her body was displayed in a glass casket, draped in the tricolour, surrounded by white lilies.

Her career, which spanned over eight decades, saw countless iconic songs. She was a recipient of prestigious awards, including Padma Vibhushan. Following public homage, her funeral procession was scheduled at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

 Global
2
Cameroon's Separatists Declare Safe Passage During Papal Visit

Cameroon's Separatists Declare Safe Passage During Papal Visit

 Global
3
Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal

Supreme Court Declines Premature Voter List Appeal

 India
4
Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026