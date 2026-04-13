Asha Bhosle: The Final Farewell to a Musical Legend

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, known for her versatile voice that defined many Bollywood hits, passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. The sad news came from Breach Candy Hospital, leaving fans and celebrities alike in mourning.

On Monday, notable figures such as AR Rahman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, along with other celebrities, paid their respects at her residence. The musician was honored with a state ceremony, and her body was displayed in a glass casket, draped in the tricolour, surrounded by white lilies.

Her career, which spanned over eight decades, saw countless iconic songs. She was a recipient of prestigious awards, including Padma Vibhushan. Following public homage, her funeral procession was scheduled at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

(With inputs from agencies.)