Congress Slams Milind Deora Over Asha Bhosle Funeral Remarks
The Maharashtra Congress criticized Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora for allegedly attacking the party over its representation at Asha Bhosle's funeral. The Congress accused Deora of seeking favor from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, asserting it was not politics but shamelessness. Congress leaders had attended the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:16 IST
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The Maharashtra Congress launched a vehement critique against Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Tuesday, accusing him of "shamelessness" and "ingratitude".
This criticism followed Deora's remarks about the party's absence at singer Asha Bhosle's funeral, accusing them of being disconnected from the cultural pulse of the nation.
In response, Congress highlighted that several senior leaders attended the funeral, while alleging that Deora's comments were a misguided loyalty to the Shinde-led faction.
(With inputs from agencies.)