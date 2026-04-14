Congress Slams Milind Deora Over Asha Bhosle Funeral Remarks

The Maharashtra Congress launched a vehement critique against Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Tuesday, accusing him of "shamelessness" and "ingratitude".

This criticism followed Deora's remarks about the party's absence at singer Asha Bhosle's funeral, accusing them of being disconnected from the cultural pulse of the nation.

In response, Congress highlighted that several senior leaders attended the funeral, while alleging that Deora's comments were a misguided loyalty to the Shinde-led faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)