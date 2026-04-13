Explore Nature: Nandhaur's Biodiversity Gallery Opens

The Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarakhand has launched a biodiversity gallery to boost eco-tourism and increase awareness of its rich wildlife. The gallery, a recent addition by the Haldwani forest division, aims to provide educational resources for tourists and nature enthusiasts, showcasing the sanctuary's diverse flora and fauna.

The gallery features high-quality interpretive panels that offer concise scientific information on various species found in the sanctuary. These panels are designed to captivate visitors, even those who do not spot wildlife during their visit. A special historical section is included, presenting archival material and photographs that highlight the legacy of forestry management in the region.

Kundan Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer of the Haldwani Forest Division, emphasized the gallery's role in promoting Nandhaur as an eco-tourism destination. The ongoing efforts to strengthen eco-tourism also include the registration of safari vehicles, training nature guides, and an online booking platform. These initiatives aim to engage local communities and enhance visitor experiences.