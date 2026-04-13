Crowning Glory: Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2026 Shines Spotlight on Local Talent

Dehradun, Uttarakhand [India], April 13: The much-anticipated Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2026 grand finale captivated audiences at Hotel Regenta, with participants travelling from all corners of the state.

Maya Devi University, in partnership with Himalayan Buzz and Dharma Creation, hosted this glamorous event, where Tarushi Dobhal and Harsh Chaudhary emerged as the new Miss and Mr Uttarakhand 2026, respectively.

This annual competition not only honors beauty but also highlights empowerment through various sub-contests and professional grooming sessions, celebrating a decade of promoting local talent across Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)