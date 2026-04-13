Celebrating India's Diverse Harvest Festivals

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation on the eve of various harvest festivals celebrated across India. Observed on April 14 and 15, festivals such as Baisakhi, Vishu, and Bohag Bihu mark the agricultural season and reflect the country's rich cultural heritage.

Murmu highlighted the significant role these celebrations play in expressing gratitude toward farmers, often referred to as 'Annadata', or providers of food. She articulated the deep-seated connection between India's agricultural traditions and cultural unity.

The President wished all Indians, both at home and abroad, happiness and prosperity as they partake in these festive moments. She also expressed hope that these celebrations inspire contributions towards national and societal advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)