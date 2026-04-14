Left Menu

Puthandu Celebrations: A Journey Through Tradition and Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to offer greetings on Tamil New Year Puthandu, and other major cultural festivals. The leaders discuss the significance of these festivals which symbolize cultural diversity, new beginnings, and collective well-being, expressing hopes for prosperity and peace across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:02 IST
Puthandu Celebrations: A Journey Through Tradition and Unity
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to extend his greetings for the Tamil New Year, Puthandu. At the vice president's residence, Modi offered prayers, celebrating the cultural occasion. He shared his wishes for a prosperous and healthy year ahead via social media.

Vice President Radhakrishnan expressed his pleasure at welcoming Modi at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, where the two leaders exchanged greetings. They discussed how Tamil Puthandu reflects ancestral wisdom, blending tradition, spirituality, and family values into a structured lifestyle. Additionally, the celebrations included various festivals like Baisakhi, emphasizing India's cultural unity.

Radhakrishnan also conveyed his wishes for Puthandu, Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, and other festivals, highlighting how these celebrations foster national solidarity, new beginnings, and harmony. He emphasized their role in maintaining the bond between people, nature, and tradition, urging these occasions to inspire peace and prosperity in every life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

 United States
2
Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
3
China's Export Growth Slows Amidst Rising Global Uncertainties

China's Export Growth Slows Amidst Rising Global Uncertainties

 Global
4
Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns

Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026