Puthandu Celebrations: A Journey Through Tradition and Unity

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to extend his greetings for the Tamil New Year, Puthandu. At the vice president's residence, Modi offered prayers, celebrating the cultural occasion. He shared his wishes for a prosperous and healthy year ahead via social media.

Vice President Radhakrishnan expressed his pleasure at welcoming Modi at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, where the two leaders exchanged greetings. They discussed how Tamil Puthandu reflects ancestral wisdom, blending tradition, spirituality, and family values into a structured lifestyle. Additionally, the celebrations included various festivals like Baisakhi, emphasizing India's cultural unity.

Radhakrishnan also conveyed his wishes for Puthandu, Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, and other festivals, highlighting how these celebrations foster national solidarity, new beginnings, and harmony. He emphasized their role in maintaining the bond between people, nature, and tradition, urging these occasions to inspire peace and prosperity in every life.

(With inputs from agencies.)