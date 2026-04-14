Puthandu Celebrations: A Journey Through Tradition and Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to offer greetings on Tamil New Year Puthandu, and other major cultural festivals. The leaders discuss the significance of these festivals which symbolize cultural diversity, new beginnings, and collective well-being, expressing hopes for prosperity and peace across the nation.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to extend his greetings for the Tamil New Year, Puthandu. At the vice president's residence, Modi offered prayers, celebrating the cultural occasion. He shared his wishes for a prosperous and healthy year ahead via social media.
Vice President Radhakrishnan expressed his pleasure at welcoming Modi at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, where the two leaders exchanged greetings. They discussed how Tamil Puthandu reflects ancestral wisdom, blending tradition, spirituality, and family values into a structured lifestyle. Additionally, the celebrations included various festivals like Baisakhi, emphasizing India's cultural unity.
Radhakrishnan also conveyed his wishes for Puthandu, Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, and other festivals, highlighting how these celebrations foster national solidarity, new beginnings, and harmony. He emphasized their role in maintaining the bond between people, nature, and tradition, urging these occasions to inspire peace and prosperity in every life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash of Traditions: Controversy Over Symbolic Flame Monument at Ram Temple
Supreme Court Upholds Religious Traditions Amid Controversy at Bankey Bihari Temple
Diplomatic Harmony: Japan and Pakistan Echo Unity in West Asia Peace Efforts
Haroli Festival 2026: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity in Himachal Pradesh
Harmony Beyond Rivalry: The Unmatched Bond of Lata and Asha