Left Menu

Celebrating New Beginnings: Modi and Radhakrishnan on Puthandu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to convey his greetings for Tamil new year Puthandu. Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan extended festive greetings via social media, acknowledging multiple celebrations that highlight India's cultural diversity, including Baisakhi and Vishu. He hoped these festivals bring harmony, prosperity, and hope to all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:52 IST
Celebrating New Beginnings: Modi and Radhakrishnan on Puthandu
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday to extend his greetings for the Tamil new year, Puthandu. The meeting took place at the vice president's official residence, officials confirmed.

Simultaneously, Vice President Radhakrishnan turned to social media to wish the nation a joyous Puthandu, along with other vibrant festivals such as Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, Poila Boishakh, and Vishu. He emphasized that these celebrations epitomize the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and the rich cultural tapestry of India.

The vice president highlighted that these festivals symbolize joyous new beginnings, the bounties of the harvest, and the enduring connection among people, nature, and tradition. 'May these occasions inspire harmony, prosperity, and renewed hope in everyone's lives,' he expressed.

TRENDING

1
China and Spain Pledge Stronger Ties Amid Global Conflicts

China and Spain Pledge Stronger Ties Amid Global Conflicts

 China
2
Dollar's Decline Amid Middle East Diplomacy Stir

Dollar's Decline Amid Middle East Diplomacy Stir

 Global
3
Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

 United States
4
Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026