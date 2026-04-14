Celebrating New Beginnings: Modi and Radhakrishnan on Puthandu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to convey his greetings for Tamil new year Puthandu. Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan extended festive greetings via social media, acknowledging multiple celebrations that highlight India's cultural diversity, including Baisakhi and Vishu. He hoped these festivals bring harmony, prosperity, and hope to all.
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- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday to extend his greetings for the Tamil new year, Puthandu. The meeting took place at the vice president's official residence, officials confirmed.
Simultaneously, Vice President Radhakrishnan turned to social media to wish the nation a joyous Puthandu, along with other vibrant festivals such as Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, Poila Boishakh, and Vishu. He emphasized that these celebrations epitomize the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and the rich cultural tapestry of India.
The vice president highlighted that these festivals symbolize joyous new beginnings, the bounties of the harvest, and the enduring connection among people, nature, and tradition. 'May these occasions inspire harmony, prosperity, and renewed hope in everyone's lives,' he expressed.
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