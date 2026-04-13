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Luca Guadagnino Stands By Timothee Chalamet Amid Opera-Ballet Comments Controversy

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino expressed support for Timothee Chalamet following backlash from the actor's comments about opera and ballet. Chalamet faced criticism for claiming that opera and ballet aren't cared about today. Guadagnino suggests uniting arts instead of separating them, defending Chalamet's perspective as youthful and imaginative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:00 IST
Luca Guadagnino Stands By Timothee Chalamet Amid Opera-Ballet Comments Controversy
Timothee Chalamet (Photo/@tchalamet). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United States

The controversy surrounding Timothee Chalamet's remarks about opera and ballet has subsided, but filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has come forward in defense of the young actor. Speaking to Italian newspaper La Stampa, Guadagnino, who has directed Chalamet in films such as 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Bones and All,' shared his perspective on the matter ahead of the premiere of his adaptation of John Adams' 1991 opera 'The Death of Klinghoffer' in Florence, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The controversy erupted after Chalamet stated earlier this year that no one really cares about ballet or opera, a comment that quickly drew backlash online and even became part of Conan O'Brien's Oscar night monologue. Addressing the situation, Guadagnino remarked that while Chalamet might have avoided making the statement, he also praised the actor for his intelligence and sensitivity, emphasizing the need to foster imagination and unite the arts.

Chalamet's remarks, made during a live conversation with Matthew McConaughey for Variety, included comments suggesting he did not wish to work in an art form perceived as outdated. The backlash from the performing arts community included responses from prominent figures such as American opera singer Isabel Leonard and Canadian performer Deepa Johnny. Chalamet's next appearance will be in the highly anticipated Dune sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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