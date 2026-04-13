Trek to Tranquility: Nag Baisakhi Celebrations at Subar Nag Temple

Over 22,000 dedicated pilgrims trekked the challenging path to Subar Nag temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district for the Nag Baisakhi festival, marking the temple's reopening after the winter closure.

The temple, perched at an altitude of 12,000 feet, draws devotees from across the region, who come to seek the blessings of the presiding deity, Lord Subar Nag. Nag Baisakhi, observed just before the traditional Baisakhi festival, is a time-honored tradition that attracts people regardless of age.

Despite the demanding 12-kilometer trek, the spiritual journey offers a chance for devotees to reconnect with their faith and community. The festival involves ancient customs, including the sacrifice of rams and traditional dances, signifying the rich cultural tapestry of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)