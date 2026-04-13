Cultural Clash: GeoNews Faces Censure for Airing Asha Bhosle Tribute

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a show-cause notice to GeoNews on Monday, accusing the network of defying a ban on Indian content. The violation occurred during a tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure.

The show-cause notice highlighted that GeoNews broadcast Indian songs and visuals while reporting on Bhosle's death, breaching multiple regulations. Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of GeoNews, however, defended the gesture, emphasizing the shared artistic heritage and Asha Bhosle's cross-border collaborations.

The controversy has sparked discourse on cultural exchange versus censorship, with figures like Pakistan People's Party Senator Sherry Rehman urging PEMRA to reconsider its cultural policing. The CEO of GeoNews has been summoned for a hearing to explain the regulatory breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)