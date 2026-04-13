Pride Banner to Fly Again at Stonewall Monument: A Historic Victory

The Trump administration has reversed its previous decision and agreed to keep a rainbow Pride flag flying at the Stonewall National Monument. This decision came following a lawsuit filed by LGBTQ+ and historic preservation groups, aiming to prevent the removal of the symbolic banner.

According to court documents, the Interior Department and the National Park Service have confirmed their commitment to maintaining the Pride flag at Stonewall. The flag will only be removed for maintenance or practical purposes.

Under the new agreement, within a week, three flags, each measuring three feet by five feet, will adorn the Stonewall monument flag pole. Positioned between the US flag and the Park Service flag, the Pride flag's reinstatement marks a notable moment in the ongoing discussions surrounding President Donald Trump's policies on historical and culturally significant sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)