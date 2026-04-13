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Netflix Greenlights Season 2 of 'Everyone Is Doing Great'

The comedy series 'Everyone Is Doing Great', starring James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, has been renewed for a second season. Set to premiere globally on Netflix on May 11, the show follows the lives of former co-stars and friends navigating life's absurdities and uncertainties, featuring a star-studded guest cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:31 IST
Netflix Greenlights Season 2 of 'Everyone Is Doing Great'
Everyone is doing Great (Photo/Instagram@sonypicsathome). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Everyone Is Doing Great', the indie comedy series starring James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, has been renewed for a second season. The new season is scheduled to premiere worldwide on Netflix on May 11, as reported by Variety. Paul Littmann, executive vice president of global distribution at Sony Pictures Television, praised the series for its raw and authentic storytelling.

The show, which has already secured accolades from SeriesFest and the Mammoth Film Festival, reunites former co-stars turned friends and lovers, Seth (played by Colletti), Jeremy (Lafferty), Andrea (Alexandra Park), and Izzy (Cariba Heine), as they try to make sense of life's absurdities. Season 2 will feature guest appearances by a host of actors including Jamie Chung, Phoenix Washington, and Bryan Greenberg.

Lafferty gained fame from his role in 'One Tree Hill' as Nathan Scott, in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. Meanwhile, Colletti was recently seen in the reality series 'The Traitors', where Rob Rausch emerged victorious as a Traitor, and Maura Higgins finished as runner-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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