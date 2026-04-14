The Elephant Menace: Omkar's Rampage in Goa

A marauding elephant has left farmers in North Goa's Pernem taluka in disarray, as the pachyderm, named Omkar, renews its rampage through farmlands. With a history of destruction, this decade-old elephant is now at large again, sparking sleepless nights for local agriculturists.

Omkar, who wandered into Goa from the Maharashtra border last September, had reunited with its herd but resurfaced last month. The disruption comes at a critical time, with paddy fields poised for harvest in the area. Residents report incidents of Omkar overturning vehicles and damaging crops further escalating tensions in the region.

The forest department, constrained by the no-fly zone near Manohar International Airport, relies on a ground team to monitor Omkar's movements. Local officials acknowledge the elephant's disruptive presence but attribute its foray to habitat changes, compelling Omkar to seek sustenance in agricultural zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)