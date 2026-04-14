Rajasthan Honors the Torchbearer of Social Justice: Dr. B R Ambedkar

On Tuesday, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid tribute to the revered Dr. B R Ambedkar on what would have been his 135th birthday. The Chief Minister, alongside other government officials, marked the occasion at Ambedkar Circle in Jaipur. He referred to Dr. Ambedkar as a revolutionary figure and called him a torchbearer for social justice.

During the commemoration, Sharma spoke of Ambedkar's pivotal role in dismantling societal discrimination and his relentless fight for equal rights. Highlighting Ambedkar's pioneering contributions, Sharma underscored the significance of Ambedkar's work in uplifting the deprived, women, and marginalized communities.

The event saw not just the attendance of key political figures like Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa and Education Minister Madan Dilawar, but also an enthusiastic turnout of citizens, reflecting Ambedkar's enduring legacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)