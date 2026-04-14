Odisha Honors B R Ambedkar: Remembering a Symbol of Social Justice

In a statewide homage, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led tributes to B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, on his birth anniversary. They recognized his profound impact on India's democratic governance and his role as a champion of social justice.

The Governor praised Ambedkar's efforts in advocating for marginalized communities, noting his lasting influence on the nation's democratic structure. Chief Minister Majhi lauded Ambedkar as a 'symbol of social justice', emphasizing his enduring inspiration in building a progressive and prosperous Odisha.

Political figures like BJD's Naveen Patnaik, Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das, and BJP's Manmohan Salam participated in events commemorating Ambedkar. These gatherings included discussions on his life, ideals, and contributions to nation-building, reflecting on his legacy in fostering social equality and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)