Devan Ramachandran Highlights Ambedkar's Enduring Legacy

At an event marking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kerala High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran reflected on Ambedkar's journey from a marginalized individual to a global visionary. He highlighted Ambedkar's commitment to equality and fairness, underscoring the relevance of his ideals today.

Justice Ramachandran drew attention to Ambedkar's steadfast focus on liberty, equality, and fraternity as pillars of a just society, warning against political hero worship that could lead to societal decay. Ambedkar's life story serves as a testament to his resilience and enduring influence.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar echoed Ramachandran's sentiments, emphasizing that Ambedkar's contributions transcended his identity as a Dalit leader, marking him as a true national hero who worked tirelessly for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)