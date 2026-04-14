Tensions Flare During Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration in Agra
Brief unrest occurred in Agra when youths with flags disturbed an Ambedkar Jayanti event. Tensions rose at Parshuram Chowk, leading to crowds and police intervention. The situation is now peaceful as authorities identify the instigators for further action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Brief unrest erupted in Agra on Tuesday during Ambedkar Jayanti, as individuals attempted to disrupt the occasion, local police confirmed.
Incidents unfolded at Parshuram Chowk where youths bearing blue flags climbed a symbolic structure, inciting gatherings and escalating tensions. The site holds significant cultural importance.
Police from various stations addressed the scenario, ultimately restoring order. Efforts to identify those responsible are underway, and authorities assure the situation remains peaceful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Miscreants
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