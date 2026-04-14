Tensions Flare During Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration in Agra

Brief unrest erupted in Agra on Tuesday during Ambedkar Jayanti, as individuals attempted to disrupt the occasion, local police confirmed.

Incidents unfolded at Parshuram Chowk where youths bearing blue flags climbed a symbolic structure, inciting gatherings and escalating tensions. The site holds significant cultural importance.

Police from various stations addressed the scenario, ultimately restoring order. Efforts to identify those responsible are underway, and authorities assure the situation remains peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)