Renewal and Prosperity: Celebrating Spring and Progress in Jammu and Kashmir

In a vibrant celebration of renewal, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a spring festival in Anantnag on Baisakhi. This event symbolizes not only the seasonal transition but also a renewed phase of development and governance in the state, highlighting progressive policies introduced recently.

Chief among these initiatives are the provision of six free LPG cylinders and electricity for impoverished households under the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Additionally, Abdullah announced steps to invite private universities into Jammu and Kashmir, addressing the need for enhanced access to quality higher education locally.

Focusing on agriculture, Abdullah emphasized transformative strategies to boost productivity and sustainability, including high-density plantations and technology integration. He envisions a resilient, self-reliant agricultural economy in Jammu and Kashmir, leveraging the region's natural advantages for agro-tourism and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)