Kanye West Postpones Marseille Show Amid Controversy
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has postponed his Marseille concert. French officials, concerned about his past controversial statements, influenced the decision. Ye previously faced entry bans in the UK and Australia due to his antisemitic comments. He apologized earlier this year, blaming untreated mental health issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:51 IST
U.S. rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, announced on Tuesday the indefinite postponement of his concert in Marseille, avoiding further controversy.
Scheduled to perform on June 11 at Marseille's Orange Velodrome, Ye's concert faced hurdles as the French Interior Minister and Marseille's mayor opposed his presence due to past controversial remarks.
Having been banned entry into the UK and Australia recently, Ye's actions have sparked global backlash. Previously, he issued an apology attributing his conduct to mental health struggles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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