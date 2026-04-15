Kanye West Postpones Marseille Show Amid Controversy

U.S. rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, announced on Tuesday the indefinite postponement of his concert in Marseille, avoiding further controversy.

Scheduled to perform on June 11 at Marseille's Orange Velodrome, Ye's concert faced hurdles as the French Interior Minister and Marseille's mayor opposed his presence due to past controversial remarks.

Having been banned entry into the UK and Australia recently, Ye's actions have sparked global backlash. Previously, he issued an apology attributing his conduct to mental health struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)