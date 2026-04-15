Parisian's Stroke of Luck: Winning a Picasso Masterpiece with a $117 Ticket
In a stroke of luck, Parisian art lover Ari Hodara won a Picasso painting worth $1 million with a $117 raffle ticket. The raffle aimed to raise funds for Alzheimer's research and sold 120,000 tickets globally. Past raffles supported cultural and hygiene initiatives in Lebanon and Africa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:22 IST
- Country:
- France
A Parisian art enthusiast was astonished when he discovered he'd won a Pablo Picasso painting valued at $1 million for a mere $117 raffle ticket.
Ari Hodara, 58, who describes himself as an art amateur fond of Picasso, bought his ticket on a whim.
The funds raised support Alzheimer's research, continuing the charity raffle's legacy of funding global cultural projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Picasso
- painting
- raffle
- art
- luck
- Paris
- Alzheimer's
- research
- Ari Hodara
- fundraising
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