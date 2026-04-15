Parisian's Stroke of Luck: Winning a Picasso Masterpiece with a $117 Ticket

A Parisian art enthusiast was astonished when he discovered he'd won a Pablo Picasso painting valued at $1 million for a mere $117 raffle ticket.

Ari Hodara, 58, who describes himself as an art amateur fond of Picasso, bought his ticket on a whim.

The funds raised support Alzheimer's research, continuing the charity raffle's legacy of funding global cultural projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)