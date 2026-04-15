Left Menu

Mechanical Marvel: A Step Towards Cruelty-Free Temple Celebrations

PETA India and the Anita Dongre Foundation donated a mechanical elephant, named Punnakkaparambil Mahadevan, to a Kerala temple. Unveiled during Vishu celebrations, this initiative promotes ethical treatment and ensures ceremonies are conducted cruelty-free. It marks PETA India's 14th donation in Kerala and 25th nationwide, supporting traditional festivals ethically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:32 IST
Mechanical Marvel: A Step Towards Cruelty-Free Temple Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable initiative for animal welfare marked the Vishu celebrations in Kerala. PETA India, together with the Anita Dongre Foundation, donated a mechanical elephant to the Punnakkaparambil Sree Bhadrakali Vishnumaya temple.

The mechanical elephant, aptly named Punnakkaparambil Mahadevan, was unveiled with traditional fanfare by Swamy Madhuranathan Janathapaswi of Santhigiri Ashram. This donation underscores a pivotal shift towards conducting temple ceremonies in a safe and cruelty-free manner.

As elephant parading is integral to Kerala's temple festivals, this marks the 14th mechanical elephant donated by PETA India in the state and highlights a growing movement across India towards ethical celebrations.

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Transformations: Challenges and Changes

Global Economic Transformations: Challenges and Changes

 Global
2
Police Inspector Suspended Over Abusive Language in Viral Audio

Police Inspector Suspended Over Abusive Language in Viral Audio

 India
3
The Missing Names of Murshidabad: An Election Battleground Over Identity

The Missing Names of Murshidabad: An Election Battleground Over Identity

 India
4
Iran's Secret Satellite Saga: A Game-Changer in Middle East Surveillance

Iran's Secret Satellite Saga: A Game-Changer in Middle East Surveillance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026