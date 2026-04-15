Mechanical Marvel: A Step Towards Cruelty-Free Temple Celebrations

A remarkable initiative for animal welfare marked the Vishu celebrations in Kerala. PETA India, together with the Anita Dongre Foundation, donated a mechanical elephant to the Punnakkaparambil Sree Bhadrakali Vishnumaya temple.

The mechanical elephant, aptly named Punnakkaparambil Mahadevan, was unveiled with traditional fanfare by Swamy Madhuranathan Janathapaswi of Santhigiri Ashram. This donation underscores a pivotal shift towards conducting temple ceremonies in a safe and cruelty-free manner.

As elephant parading is integral to Kerala's temple festivals, this marks the 14th mechanical elephant donated by PETA India in the state and highlights a growing movement across India towards ethical celebrations.