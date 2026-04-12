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Kerala Temple Marriage Sparks Controversy Amid Allegations

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan defended a controversial interfaith marriage that took place in Kerala amid allegations of illegal conduct due to the bride's age. He attributed the uproar to the Sangh Parivar. Despite complaints and legal challenges, Govindan upheld the marriage as legitimate and vowed continued support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:41 IST
Kerala Temple Marriage Sparks Controversy Amid Allegations
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The controversy surrounding a recent interfaith marriage in Kerala has escalated, drawing political attention. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has defended the legitimacy of the marriage, which faced scrutiny due to allegations about the bride's age.

Govindan, during a press conference, dismissed the accusations that the marriage was illegal, attributing the controversy to the Sangh Parivar's discontent with the union. He asserted that the marriage, held at a temple, was a 'real Kerala story.'

In response to a complaint by Anjana Devi from the National Commission for Women, further investigations have been launched amid accusations of coercion and flouting the Special Marriage Act. Govindan and other political figures named in the complaint continue to support the couple's union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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