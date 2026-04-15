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Rongali Bihu: A Celebration of Assam's Cultural Harmony and New Beginnings

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, marks the Assamese New Year and celebrates the spirit of spring, unity, and culture. Assam's leaders extended greetings, highlighting the festival's role in promoting social harmony and cultural identity. The vibrant celebrations include music, dance, and feasting, symbolizing new beginnings and joy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:42 IST
Rongali Bihu: A Celebration of Assam's Cultural Harmony and New Beginnings
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Assam's cherished festival, Rongali Bihu, symbolizes new beginnings and strengthens the rich cultural traditions of the region. Leaders across the state, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have extended their greetings, recognizing the festival's role in fostering unity and togetherness.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, marks the advent of spring and the Assamese New Year. With its roots in agrarian traditions, it captures the hopes and aspirations of farmers through its vibrant songs and dances. This festival has transcended geographical boundaries and gained global recognition.

The celebrations kick off mid-April, with communities uniting to indulge in dance, music, and feasting. It is a time to soak in the spirit of joy, harmony, and cultural identity, as leaders express hope for happiness, prosperity, and renewed hope for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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