Rongali Bihu: A Celebration of Assam's Cultural Harmony and New Beginnings

Assam's cherished festival, Rongali Bihu, symbolizes new beginnings and strengthens the rich cultural traditions of the region. Leaders across the state, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have extended their greetings, recognizing the festival's role in fostering unity and togetherness.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, marks the advent of spring and the Assamese New Year. With its roots in agrarian traditions, it captures the hopes and aspirations of farmers through its vibrant songs and dances. This festival has transcended geographical boundaries and gained global recognition.

The celebrations kick off mid-April, with communities uniting to indulge in dance, music, and feasting. It is a time to soak in the spirit of joy, harmony, and cultural identity, as leaders express hope for happiness, prosperity, and renewed hope for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)