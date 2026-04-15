Majuli's Unique Boka Bihu: A 373-Year-Old Mud-Ritual Welcomes Bohag

Majuli, Assam's cultural nucleus, illuminated its landscapes with an age-old celebration as locals gathered at Sri Sri Auniati Satra for Boka Bihu, signaling the advent of the Assamese New Year, Bohag. The unique ritual, spanning 373 years, involves the joyful application of mud and cow dung, symbolizing nature's purity and peace.

In an extraordinary departure from conventional festivities, Boka Bihu focuses on earth-centric practices to foster community ties and spiritual connections. Held at Auniati Satra, it embodies the ethos of the Udashin Vaishnav tradition, believed to have curative properties especially for skin ailments, and solidifying camaraderie among participants.

"This age-old tradition marks the brotherhood among us," expressed Manoj Saikia, a monk at the satra. "Despite its uniqueness, it preserves a profound cultural practice enriching Majuli's heritage." Ananta Kalita, another monk, emphasized its continuity, enhancing cultural solidarity through celebrated games and devotional gatherings like Naam Kirtan.

(With inputs from agencies.)