PM Modi Celebrates India's Spiritual and Cultural Heritage in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address in Mandya, Karnataka, highlighted India's enduring civilisational history and praised the spiritual legacy of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math. Modi called India's tradition 'a vibrant civilization thriving for thousands of years,' underscoring a continuity not all nations enjoy.

Modi commended the Adichunchanagiri Math as 'a living embodiment of cultural and spiritual continuity,' with a history nearly 2,000 years old, enriched by its guru parampara and service traditions. He emphasized the role of spiritual leaders in societal welfare, noting their understanding of community challenges and benevolence.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira, constructed in a traditional Dravidian style, as a tribute to the late Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji. Lauding the seer's service-oriented life, Modi reiterated that serving society is the highest form of worship, commending efforts such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme for providing free healthcare to millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)