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Epic 'Ramayana' Set to Captivate Global Audiences

The filmmakers of the big-budget Hindu epic 'Ramayana' aim to introduce this classic story to global audiences. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film's team seeks to bridge Eastern and Western cinematic elements. The first installment will premiere in India and the US coinciding with Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 04:09 IST
Epic 'Ramayana' Set to Captivate Global Audiences
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The filmmakers behind the ambitious Hindu epic 'Ramayana' are preparing to introduce this age-old classic to audiences worldwide by the end of this year.

With a budget of up to $500 million, 'Ramayana' retells the 5,000-year-old story of Prince Rama, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, who faces the demon king Ravana, played by Yash. Producers aim for cultural relatability, especially among Western viewers.

The film's first release is set for November 8 during Diwali, promising an experience that melds fantasy with human drama, drawing inspiration from 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'Gladiator'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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