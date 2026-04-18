Award-Winning Hindu American Foundation Initiatives Recognized for Excellence

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a US-based advocacy group, has recently been recognized with prestigious awards for its public outreach initiatives. The Religion Communicators Council honored HAF with the 2026 DeRose-Hinkhouse Award of Excellence for their significant contributions in religious communications.

The award-winning projects include the fundraising campaign video 'Back to the (Hindu) Future,' produced by the HAF marketing team and filmed by Todd Lewis, which highlights the need for accurate educational materials in American schools. The video was celebrated for its creativity and its role in raising awareness about Hinduism.

Another acclaimed project is the podcast series 'All About Hinduism Series 2,' a 23-part educational initiative that delves into the religion's history, principles, and current issues. HAF's Mat McDermott, along with Vijay Satnarine and Devala Gupta, crafted the second series providing insightful discourse on the world's third-largest religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)