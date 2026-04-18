Rachana Bahadur Joins DP World PGTI as Strategic Advisor

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India recently announced that Rachana Bahadur has been appointed as an advisor to the organization. Bahadur, who is the Senior Vice President and Country Head for Synchrony India, brings over 30 years of diverse experience in banking, operations, and risk management.

Her appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance the growth and development of professional golf in India. "I am honored to join as an Advisor," Bahadur remarked, emphasizing her admiration for PGTI's commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for players.

Kapil Dev, President of PGTI, expressed his enthusiasm over Bahadur's appointment, citing her extensive global leadership experience and deep expertise in building high-performing organizations as invaluable. Her insights are anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the next phase of the DP World PGTI's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)