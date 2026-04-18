Tragic End: Elephant's Demise Sparks Controversy in Odisha
A wild elephant has died after consuming suspected explosive material in Odisha's Kandhamal district. The incident occurred in the Belghar forest area, prompting an investigation by forest officials. The elephant was injured prior to its death and had been treated earlier. A similar incident had previously stirred controversy in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A wild elephant tragically died after allegedly ingesting explosive material in Odisha's Kandhamal district, forest officials reported on Saturday.
The carcass was discovered in the Belghar forest range, sparking a swift response and investigation by local forest officers, including Baliguda DFO Biswaraj Panda.
Initial findings suggest that the elephant, previously treated for injuries in Bolangir, consumed explosives, exacerbating its condition and leading to its death. The incident echoes a previous controversy where an elephant's carcass was dismembered and buried in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- elephant
- Odisha
- Kandhamal
- explosive
- death
- forest
- investigation
- Baliguda
- controversy
- animal
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