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Anticipation Builds for 'Mahavatar Parshuraam': A New Chapter in Hombale Films' Epic Saga

Hombale Films has announced 'Mahavatar Parshuraam', the next installment in their 'Mahavatar' series set to release in December 2027. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the movie is part of a series exploring Lord Vishnu's avatars and follows the high-grossing success of 'Mahavatar Narsimha'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:03 IST
Anticipation Builds for 'Mahavatar Parshuraam': A New Chapter in Hombale Films' Epic Saga
  • Country:
  • India

Hombale Films recently stirred excitement with the announcement of 'Mahavatar Parshuraam,' the next installment in its ambitious 'Mahavatar' cinematic series, slated for a December 2027 release.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, who also directed the series' first installment, 'Mahavatar Narsimha,' the film promises to continue exploring the legendary tales of Lord Vishnu's avatars. The series, inaugurated in 2025, will consist of seven parts and conclude in 2037 with 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2.'

The 'Mahavatar' series aims to retell timeless stories of dharma and balance, with 'Mahavatar Narsimha' being a major success at the global box office, making history as India's highest-grossing animated film. The forthcoming 'Mahavatar Parshuraam' is expected to deepen the narrative of restoring balance from chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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