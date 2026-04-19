Anticipation Builds for 'Mahavatar Parshuraam': A New Chapter in Hombale Films' Epic Saga

Hombale Films recently stirred excitement with the announcement of 'Mahavatar Parshuraam,' the next installment in its ambitious 'Mahavatar' cinematic series, slated for a December 2027 release.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, who also directed the series' first installment, 'Mahavatar Narsimha,' the film promises to continue exploring the legendary tales of Lord Vishnu's avatars. The series, inaugurated in 2025, will consist of seven parts and conclude in 2037 with 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2.'

The 'Mahavatar' series aims to retell timeless stories of dharma and balance, with 'Mahavatar Narsimha' being a major success at the global box office, making history as India's highest-grossing animated film. The forthcoming 'Mahavatar Parshuraam' is expected to deepen the narrative of restoring balance from chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)